One Seriously Injured In SR 28 Crash Near Quincy
One person has serious injuries from a two-vehicle crash on SR 28 about two miles west of Quincy Saturday night.
Troopers say a 2001 Chevrolet Geo driven by 31-year-old Nicholas Sweet of Moses Lake was eastbound on SR 28 approaching Road S Northwest when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 18-year-old Carlos Monroy-Villanueva of Brewster in the bumper.
Sweet's car came to a rest on the westbound shoulder while Monroy-Villanueva's truck landed upside down on the eastbound shoulder.
Sweet was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries and is facing charges for causing the crash. Monroy-Villanueva was not injured, but was arrested for DUI.
Both people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. The crash took place just after 8:30pm Saturday.
