A Grant County man is in jail after police say he discharged a firearm in the direction of another man early Thursday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 15000 block of Road 25 Southwest where deputies responded to reports of shots being fired.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say a woman had rendezvoused with a male friend at an orchard prior to the woman's boyfriend showing up.

The boyfriend, 34-year-old Juan Castro, reportedly pulled a gun and fired several shots in the direction of the other man as he ran for cover in the orchard.

Castro then fled the scene, but deputies called his cell phone and convinced him to surrender.

He was taken into custody at his parents' residence near Mattawa and is now being lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault.

No injuries were reported.