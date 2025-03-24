One Injured In Shooting At Othello Convenience Store

An Adams County man has injuries after police say he was shot during an altercation at a convenience store in Othello on Saturday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired at around 1:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bench Road and arrived to find 20-year-old Omar Negrete-Galvan with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators believe Galvan entered the store and got into a confrontation with the cashier, 23-year-old Jonathan Enriquez, who apparently shot Galvan after both men brandished firearms during the skirmish.

Galvan was transported to an area hospital for treatment and police established probable cause to charge him on suspicion of attempted assault and possession of a deadly weapon.

Detectives say it's unclear what prompted the altercation and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.