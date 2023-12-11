Numerous Crashes On U.S. 2 By Leavenworth During Lights Festival

There are no serious injuries after a series of accidents near Leavenworth on U.S. 2 during the city's Village of Lights festivities Saturday.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says it was a chaotic scene in the 5pm hour.

"This time of year, with the Christmas lighting and everything involved, there were a lot of people," said Weber. "We had multiple collisions with the snow that came in and what not. When I say multiple collisions, there were over three or four collisions between the Big Y and Leavenworth."

Weber says they tried to get the word out on social media for drivers to avoid the area.

The Leavenworth Village of Lights festivities will take place again this next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with traffic control through the city.