All 50 states — including Washington — have “Slow Down, Move Over” laws requiring drivers to move over a lane or slow down for emergency and service vehicles stopped on the roadside.

In Washington, if you can’t move over, you must slow down at least 10 miles per hour below the limit. Fines can’t be reduced, and tougher charges apply if workers are put at risk.

A new AAA study shows compliance is still low.

Researchers found 36% of drivers did neither — they didn’t move over or slow down — when passing 169 incident scenes nationwide. Last year, 46 emergency responders were struck and killed while working roadside.

Washington has seen similar issues.

In a 2016 enforcement sweep, troopers stopped more than 500 violators and issued 34 tickets and nine warnings.

State traffic-safety officials say crashes involving emergency vehicles and roadside workers have increased since Washington first passed its Move Over law in 2007.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says new federal funding is helping expand public-awareness campaigns urging drivers to slow down, move over, and give roadside crews more space.