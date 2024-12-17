Man Who Pled Guilty To East Wenatchee Murder Gets 14 Years In Prison

An East Wenatchee man who pled guilty to murdering his girlfriend before fleeing the state last spring has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Judge Brian Huber handed down the 172-month sentence to 22-year-old Ashton Bunting, Jr. in Douglas County Superior Court on Monday.

Last month, Bunting entered a plea of guilty to charges of Second-Degree Murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 28-year-old Synthia Ring last spring.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors say Bunting killed Ring at the apartment they shared with her four-year-old son in the 500 block of Eastmont Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Police found Ring's body inside the apartment on June 11th, along with her son who was reportedly alone and crying in the living room.

Detectives say they also discovered hand-written notes left by Bunting expressing remorse for his actions.

Bunting was arrested in Ohio a week after his girlfriend's body was found.

At his sentencing, Bunting expressed remorse for his actions, and maintained his claim that his killing of Ring was an accident.

Douglas County Deputy Prosecutor Ethan Morris says Bunting plea bargain allowed for the dropping of additional charges that would have potentially put Ring's family through an emotional trial.

In addition to the prison term given by Huber, Bunting was also ordered to serve 18 months of community custody.