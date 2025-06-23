One person is injured after driving off the roadway on I-90 west in Grant County Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11:30 about a mile east of Moses Lake, when the driver of an SUV, 82-year-old Richard Holmquist of Seattle, drifted off to the left and struck a cable barrier. The collision forced the vehicle to come to rest in the median.

Troopers say Holmquist wore his seatbelt and went to Good Samaritan Hospital for his injuries. Holmquist received a citation for driving with wheels off the roadway, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.