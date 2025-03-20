A Grant County man is in jail after police say he confessed to killing his roommate.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers were dispatched to a residence on Marina Drive on the night of March 12 after reports of someone dying at the home.

Responding officers arrived to discover 61-year-old Kurt R. Volquardson deceased at the scene from a possible drug overdose.

On Tuesday (March 18), investigators reportedly obtained information that cast doubt on Volquardson's initially-presumed cause of death, and officers arrested his roommate - 34-year-old Kyler M. Wortham, on charges of first-degree murder.

Detectives say Wortham confessed to killing Volquardson but they did not indicate how, nor did they offer any details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Wortham is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial court appearance.