A 60-year-old man who police characterize as a serial offender has been charged in a string of burglaries in Okanogan County.

In addition to El Torito Bar & Grill, the suspect is accused of targeting two nonprofits (Omak Food Bank and Senior Center), stealing cash and other valuables.

Authorities are touting the arrest as a hard-won and intensively collaborative achievement, the work of investigators - "Detective Brien Bowling, Officers Terry Shrable, Aaron Pennycooke, Mackenzie Shaffer, Phil Johnson and Ryan Carnahan, along with Sergeant Darren Duncan" - who utilized traditional gumshoe techniques and cutting-edge technology.

Omak PD says it wants to send a potent message. The suspect has a lengthy criminal history: over 20 prior felony convictions. That includes "numerous burglaries, property crimes, malicious mischief and robbery charges," the department wrote on Friday. "His arrest for these recent crimes represents a significant step toward securing justice for the victims and serves as a strong message about the department’s commitment to holding repeat offenders accountable."

The investigation benefited from cooperation with the impacted businesses. El Torito was quick to speak out publicly.

In a Facebook update on Jan. 13, the restaurant wrote, "We unfortunately woke up to find out that someone broke into our restaurant and stole alcohol, money & maybe other things [we're] not aware of yet."

"If anyone sees someone selling alcohol (big 1.75 L bottles) please let us know...we believe in KARMA but most important we’re glad to be safe."

The use of Flock LPR cameras was crucial, police say, in tracking the suspect and linking him to the burglaries.