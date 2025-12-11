US 2 Closed in Two Sections Due to Mudslides and Flooding

US 2 is closed in two separate sections because of mudslides and water over the roadway.

Western closure: Just past Skykomish, from MP 35 to MP 49, caused by water over the roadway.

Eastern closure: From MP 57 at Scenic to MP 85 at Coles Corner, west of Leavenworth, due to a mud and debris slide near Berne around MP 72, about 8 miles east of the summit.

Get our free mobile app

Residents of communities such as Skykomish and areas near Stevens Pass are currently trapped by the dual closures. Lauren Loebsack, spokesperson for WSDOT’s North Central Region, said the DOT and other agencies are working to safely evacuate people if needed.

There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.