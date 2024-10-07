The Ultimate Oktoberfest Celebration In Washington

Oktoberfest in Leavenworth: A Celebration Like No Other

Oktoberfest season is in full swing, and there’s no better place in Washington to immerse yourself in the festivities than Leavenworth. Nestled in the Cascade Mountains, this Bavarian-themed village pulls out all the stops, transforming into the ultimate Oktoberfest destination. With its charming alpine architecture and vibrant atmosphere, it’s as close as you can get to Germany’s world-famous celebration without crossing the Atlantic.

Though the state’s Oktoberfest celebrations kicked off earlier this month, Leavenworth keeps the party going all October long. This weekend marks the second in a month full of beer, music, and festivities. And while pre-sale tickets are already sold out, you’re still in luck—day-of tickets are available, and there are plenty of regular admission options to ensure you don’t miss out on the fun. Plus, hotels are still open for booking, so you can make a whole weekend of it.

What to Expect at Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest

The official Oktoberfest program, available at local hotels and venues, is a must-have for navigating the weekend. This handy 16-page guide features maps of the festival’s two main event locations—Festhalle and Front Street Park—along with details about live entertainment, beer selections, food vendors, and family-friendly activities at the Kinderplatz. You’ll also find free shuttle information, so you can safely hop between venues.

Ticket Options and Prices:

Friday Admission: $15.00

Saturday Admission: $30.00

Weekend Pass: $40.00

(Children 12 and under are free)

While online pre-sale tickets are sold out for most weekends, you can still grab day-of tickets at the venue. But heads-up: lines form fast! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, so arriving early will help you avoid delays in getting to your first stein of beer.

A New Way to Pay

This year, Leavenworth Oktoberfest is making things even easier by introducing smartcard wristbands for all transactions. Festivalgoers can link these wristbands to their debit or credit cards, making it a breeze to grab a cold beer, a bite to eat, or official Oktoberfest merch. Of course, if you prefer cash, you can load up a wristband on-site.

Drink Prices:

Beer/Cider (16 oz): $9.00

Wine/Wine Cocktails (7 oz): $9.00

Hard Kombucha (12 oz): $9.00

Get our free mobile app

More Than Just Beer

Beyond the beer gardens and brats, Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest offers a true cultural experience. With live music filling the streets, vibrant street fairs featuring local vendors, and games for kids and adults alike, there’s something for everyone. Best of all? You don’t need a ticket to stroll through downtown and soak up the Bavarian charm. Many local establishments host their own mini-Oktoberfests, and live music spills into the streets for all to enjoy.

So grab your lederhosen, raise a stein, and head to Leavenworth this weekend to enjoy one of the most festive Oktoberfests outside of Germany. Prost!

Leavenworth: North Central Washington's Alpine Village Ranked as one of the best places in the country to spend Christmas Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals