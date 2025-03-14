Grand Coulee Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his domestic partner and held them hostage on Wednesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched at around 7:30 a.m. to a residence in the 22000 block of State Route 174 near Grand Coulee after receiving reports about a domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed the suspect in the incident, 25-year-old Duane Crinklaw, running out of the home.

After establishing a containment perimeter around the residence, deputies deployed a drone to locate Crinklaw, who was found hiding inside a lean-to attached to the home.

Crinklaw was arrested and given a health evaluation at Coulee Medical Center before being transported to the Grant County Jail where he was booked for investigation of second-degree assault, kidnapping, and obstructing justice.