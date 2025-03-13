Gov. Ferguson Pledges To Curtail His Own Emergency Powers

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson has announced he is prepared to place limitations on his own emergency powers.

The pledge comes after Republican legislation seeking to amend any governor's powers during a state of emergency stalled in the state Senate.

Ferguson had actually prompted fellow Democrats to get Senate Bill 5434 (SB-5434) moving after it initially failed to gain traction upon introduction at the outset of this year's Legislative Sessions in Olympia.

The measure's impetus stems from widespread disapproval of former Gov. Jay Inslee's declaration of, and actions throughout a state of the emergency during the pandemic which he left in place for two years.

Since taking office at the beginning of the year, Ferguson has consistently stressed the need for reforms on the issue to return a balance of power between the two chambers at the state capital and the governor's office.

In a statement issued this week, Ferguson said his willful amendments to the governor's emergency powers would include the termination of any emergency order beyond 60 days if "three leaders of the four legislative caucuses write to me requesting that action." He also said he would make provisions for the convening of a special session of the state legislature to determine further actions in the event of an emergency which goes beyond 120 days when they are not in regular session.

Ferguson added that these policies would remain in effect for as long as he is governor "unless the Legislature adopts bipartisan legislation amending these emergency powers."

Republican lawmakers are praising the governor for his amenability in relenting some of the additional emergency powers granted to the governor's office in 2019 when state laws were updated.

One of them is 39th District Sen. Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro Woolley) who said, "I welcome the Governor’s proactive approach. It demonstrates his sincere understanding of the issue of unchecked governors’ emergency powers and the important role the legislature plays."

Despite Ferguson's promise, many state lawmakers still feel legislative action needs to be taken on the matter to help in cementing any safeguards from gubernatorial overreach in perpetuity.

Ferguson's missive didn't offer a specific timeline for when the changes to his office's emergency powers would begin, but the assumption of many is that it would be immediately following the official death of SB-5434.