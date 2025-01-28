Starbucks Returning To It’s Roots – Free Refills, Condiment Bars & More!

Beginning Feb. 3, Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada will be greeted with several changes that revisit some old favorites and aim to fix some of what has gone awry with the Starbucks experience. The changes are part of broader efforts by Chief Executive Brian Niccol to help reverse declining sales and stem weakening traffic at the coffee chain.

Condiment Bars Return

One of the most highly-anticipated changes, however, is the return of condiment bars. Customers will once again be able to customize their drinks with milk and sugar, among other condiments, straight from the self-serve stations after they were ripped out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Handwritten Names Return to Cups

In an effort to return some personalization, Starbucks baristas will once again be handwriting the names of customers on cups, with Sharpies. The decision was based on customer input and on the company's interest in providing a more personalized and interactive coffeehouse experience.

Milk and Sugar Stations Return

Along with condiment bars, milk and sugar stations also made their way back into Starbucks locations. The decision was made in response to customer and barista feedback, with the goal of speeding up drink preparation to expedite service. According to CEO Brian Niccol, the move was due to an enhanced customer experience that concurrently helped speed up service delivered by the baristas.

More Free Refills for Paying Customers

Another major change is the extension of free refills. Previously, only loyalty program members received free refills on hot or iced coffee and tea, which will now be extended to all paying customers. These will be provided in ceramic mugs or personal cups brought from home, elevating the experience for all customers who visit.

Updated Customer Code of Conduct

Starbucks is also cracking down on the customer code of conduct by requiring customers to have a purchase before seating or using the restrooms. The new policy also prohibits panhandling, discrimination, and consuming alcohol or vaping inside a Starbucks store. The move aims to make the coffee environment safer and more comfortable for both its customers and staff.

Get our free mobile app

Countering Recent Sales Declines

While Starbucks saw a spike in stock by 7% over the past year, it had three consecutive quarters of slumping sales and disappointing traffic counts. The new changes are part of Niccol's plans to redirect the brand through the challenges and give a refreshing view.

To the Future

These changes represent only the first fruits of Niccol's wider blueprint to restore Starbucks to its former glory: the default coffeehouse for millions. With the reintroduction of these fan-friendly policies and a realigned focus on customer experience, the chain hopes it can win back loyal customers and improve service across the board.

With all these changes taking hold, both customers and employees can be sure to find a Starbucks experience that may be more akin to what the coffee shop felt like years ago, while addressing today's coffee enthusiast. The hope is that this effort will help re-fire Starbucks' growth and get customers coming through the doors again.