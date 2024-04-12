Families Of Couple Killed At Gorge Show Last Year File Lawsuit

Families Of Couple Killed At Gorge Show Last Year File Lawsuit

The families of a Seattle couple killed in a mass shooting during an electronic music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater last summer are filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Family members of 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and her 26-year-old fiance Josilyn Ruiz are suing event organizer Live Nation and its security contractors.

Josilyn Summer Ruiz - GoFundMe
loading...

They argue the companies had both the means and the responsibility to do more to prevent the shooting at the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival last June.

The lawsuit says Live Nation failed to enforce its own policies banning guns and illegal drugs from the venue. The suit was filed in King County.

Detectives say 26-year-old James Kelly told officers he was having a bad hallucination experience after taking mushrooms at the concert

They say he went to his pickup truck in the venue's campground areas, where he found and loaded his handgun.

Detectives say he shot and killed Escamilla and Ruiz who were directly in the vicinity, and shot and injured two other people. After walking into a field with his girlfriend, detectives say he shot and injured her.

Officers then closed in on Kelly, and a Moses Lake Police officer shot and injured him.

Kelly was taken to a hospital in Spokane for treatment before being transferred to the Grant County Jail.

He was an active service member at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma at the time of the shooting.

Kelly faces two first-degree murder charges and three first-degree assault charges in Grant County. His trial is set to begin Aug. 7, almost a year after his original trial date. Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges last July

The other two people shot in the incident were 31-year-old Andrew "August" Cuadra, who was shot in the shoulder, and 61-year-old security officer Lori Williams.

The 12 Deadliest Serial Killers in Washington State's Bloody History

Every state is known for something. Florida has swamps and beautiful weather, Iowa has wrestling and corn, New York has Manhattan and Brooklyn-style pizza, Maryland has crabcakes. Washington has apples, wine, IPAs, and serial killers. This article is not meant to glorify these evil people in any way, just shed some light on a bizarre Washington truth. From Bundy to the Green River Killer, these are twelve of the deadliest killers in Washington state history.

Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen

Filed Under: grant county, Gorge Amphitheater.

More From 610 KONA