Forest Officials Issuing Warnings About Disturbing Winter Wildlife

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding visitors and recreationists not to disturb wildlife during the winter months.

Forest officials say winter is always a time of higher stress for forest animals for several reasons, primarily because food is scarce and animals must rely heavily on their stored body fat to survive.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says there are several things people can do to minimize human impacts on animals in the forest during winter.

"We advise that people keep moving when wildlife comes into view, and basically give them a wide berth. Don’t approach or pursue deer or other big game for picture taking or viewing, don't let dogs chase them, and basically just keep your distance."

DeMario says anyone who spots wild animals while visiting the forest should not approach, startle, or feed them, and picture seekers should take special precautions.

"If your goal is to view or photograph wildlife, bring binoculars, a spotting scope, or a camera with a zoom lens so you can maintain a safe distance. Respect wildlife by observing it from afar. People can help animals by leaving them undisturbed, so they have a better chance to survive winter."

DeMario adds that some forest wildlife has become habituated to humans and have predictable responses to disturbances, such as motorized vehicles or skiers moving along a road or trail, which may cause the animal to freeze in place. She says if a person stops, the animal might flee which requires expending energy and causes animals like deer to use their stored energy reserves that might be needed to help them survive the winter months.