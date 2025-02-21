FBI Offering $10K Reward For Info On Missing Omak Man

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of an Omak man who is suspected to have met with foul play.

Agents say 31-year-old Chance Anthony Carson was last seen on the morning of February 20, 2023 in the Colville area.

Colville Tribal Police believe Carson may have been the victim of a homicide after it was reported that he'd been in an altercation with two other individuals shortly before his disappearance.

The FBI is working in conjunction with Tribal Police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing & Murdered Unit to conduct a formal investigation into the disappearance of Carson.

The FBI is seeking information leading to the location or recovery of Carson and information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of any person(s) involved.

Carson is described as Native American, standing 5'9" tall and weighing approximately 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Carson or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is being asked to contact their nearest local office of the FBI.