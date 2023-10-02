East Wenatchee Police Looking For Stolen UTV

East Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to locate a stolen UTV.

They say a red Honda side by side and its trailer were stolen from a local East Wenatchee resident in recent days.

Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police loading...

The side by side has a unique after-market front light bar, custom wheels, rear lights, tow winch, and an after-market bed extender with spare wheel mount attached to the rear.

Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police loading...

Anyone who sees the UTV, or its hauling trailer is asked to call RiverCom to speak to Officer Knutson reference case 23E05778.

Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police Image of stolen UTV from East Wenatchee Police loading...

Theft of the vehicle is a felony in Washington State.