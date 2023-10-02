East Wenatchee Police Looking For Stolen UTV
East Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to locate a stolen UTV.
They say a red Honda side by side and its trailer were stolen from a local East Wenatchee resident in recent days.
The side by side has a unique after-market front light bar, custom wheels, rear lights, tow winch, and an after-market bed extender with spare wheel mount attached to the rear.
Anyone who sees the UTV, or its hauling trailer is asked to call RiverCom to speak to Officer Knutson reference case 23E05778.
Theft of the vehicle is a felony in Washington State.