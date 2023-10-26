East Wenatchee Area Road Closing 2 Weeks For Improvements

South Nile Road in the East Wenatchee area will be closed down for about two weeks starting next Monday for road improvements.

Selland Construction will be performing work to install buried utility lines as well as widen the road and add concrete curbs and asphalt.

The company says a signed detour route will be available and local access will be allowed.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Stephanie Flowers of Selland Construction at 509-881-7325.

The road will be closed from October 30 to November 15, 2023, to allow for safe and efficient roadway improvements.