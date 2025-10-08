The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has introduced a new notification system to keep residents informed about prescribed burns near them or any location in the state. The service covers burns conducted by DNR and other agencies.

Through the DNR Burn Portal, users can receive emails or text messages about upcoming burns, including the burn’s location, size, date, and links to more information. Residents can register multiple locations and unsubscribe at any time.

“Prescribed fire is one of the most effective tools we have for reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires and restoring the health of our fire-adapted forests and native grasslands,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. “I encourage everyone to sign up to stay informed about when this important work is happening near you.”

For more information and a video demonstration of the sign-up process, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/prescribedfire.