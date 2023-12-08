Deputies Indicate Missing Woman Assaulted Before Being Found Safe

Chelan County deputies are indicating a woman who disappeared early Wednesday was assaulted before being located safe.

The SUV Driven by 47-year-old Deborah Hansen was found abandoned in the Apple Capital Loop Trail parking lot off Empire Ave. in East Wenatchee.

Deputies now say they have reason to believe an assault took place on the Loop Trail north of the Odabashian bridge.

They reported that Hanson had been located and was safe Thursday morning after she went missing the day earlier.

Deputies say the male suspect in the assault was reportedly wearing dark clothing, blue gloves, and a balaclava covering his face.

They say evidence has been located and detectives from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the incident.

Deputies reported Hansen had gone missing after leaving the Sunnyslope area at 4:45am Wednesday.

They advised people using the loop trail to take necessary precautions such as taking a friend and walking in well-lit areas or using the trail during daylight hours.

Deputies said any further information will be released at a later time because of an ongoing investigation.

They’re still asking for anyone who has any information reference the case to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.