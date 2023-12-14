What Does The 12 Days of Christmas List Cost This Year?
PNC Financial Services is out with it's Christmas Price Index, the tabulation on what the final price tag would be on all the gifts mentioned in the famous tune "Twelve Days of Christmas"
Your true love would have to spend an all-time high $46,729.86 on this year's list of gifts.
PNC's Christmas Price Index is a 40 year holiday tradition based on the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The list was always a lavish selection of gifts according to the first Christmas Price Index. In 1984, PNC calculated the cost at $20,069.58. In 39 years, the Christmas Price Index has increased 133% while the actual Consumer Price Index has jumped 191%.
And for the purists who argue the real cost should include every time an item is mentioned or 364 times! That works out to $210, 972.66 this year
The Christmas Price Index
|Gift
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|% Change
|One partridge in a pear tree
|$280.18
|$319.18
|+13.9%
|Two turtle doves
|$600.00
|$750.00
|+25%
|Three French hens
|$318.75
|$330.00
|+3.5%
|Four calling birds
|$599.96
|$599.96
|0.0%
|Five gold rings
|$1,245.00
|$1,245.00
|0.0%
|Six geese-a-laying
|$720.00
|$780.00
|+8.3%
|Seven swans-a-swimming
|$13,124.93
|$13,125
|0.0%
|Eight maids-a-milking
|$58.00
|$58.00
|0.0%
|Nine ladies dancing
|$8,308.12
|$8,308.12
|0.0%
|10 lords-a-leaping
|$13,980.00
|$14,539.20
|+4%
|11 pipers piping
|$3,021.40
|$3,207.38
|+6.2%
|12 drummers drumming
|$3,266.93
|$3,468.02
|+6.2%
|Total Price
|$45,523.27
|$46,729.86
|+2.7%
