A 10-year-old child only suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash Saturday morning in Warden.

Police say the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. The child was riding a Coleman small gas-powered camp bike southbound on South Adams Avenue when a passenger car traveling in the same lane and direction attempted a right hand turn.

The child continued traveling straight and struck the front of the turning vehicle, throwing the child from the bike.

The child was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash and only suffered minor injuries.

Police are reminding residents that motorcycles may only be operated on public roadways if they are street-legal, properly licensed and operated by someone with a valid driver’s license and motorcycle endorsement.

Off-road motorcycles, including pocket bikes, camp bikes and dirt bikes, are not permitted to be operated on public streets.