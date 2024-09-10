The City of Chelan is poised to receive upward of $140,000, according to Sen. Maria Cantwell's press office. Cantwell, a Democrat, has represented Washington in the upper chamber since 2005. She chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The Chelan funds will go toward development of a "comprehensive safety action plan." The city is one of seven municipalities in Washington that stand to benefit directly from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. Communities across the state are seeking to "make their streets safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians."

In 2021, President Biden signed into law a trillion-dollar infrastructure package. Contained therein were sundry provisions related to public and private transport. Cantwell says she fought to include SS4A in the bill and steered its authorization through committee.

In the years that followed, over 1,000 transport projects in Washington got off the ground, according to Cantwell. All told, the state can expect billions in noncompetitive formula grants. (Over half of BIL funds are dispersed via formula.)

Besides Chelan, the other recipients of SS4A funding are:

SeaTac; received a cool $1.6M for the mitigation of mid-block crossings; pursuant to this goal, the city is investing in "vegetation removal, curb renovation and new signage" along its most essential thoroughfare, Hwy 99 & International Blvd

Walla Walla; received $320,000 to hammer out a speed management agenda

Clallam County; received $209,000 to develop a county-specific safety action plan

Electric City; received $160,000 to enhance its downtown corridors

Sedro-Woolley; received $100,000 in furtherance of safety action planning

Ferndale; received $80,000 in furtherance of safety action planning