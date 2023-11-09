Chelan PUD Parks Open Dozen New Pickleball Courts

The Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) has re-opened the sports courts at six of its park locations.

Spokesperson Rachel Hansen says the courts had been closed for several months so the PUD could make a number of repairs and improvements.

"Some of the things we did were resurface the courts, add new nets and posts, repair the asphalt, and we also realigned a lot of the courts for pickleball play."

Hansen says the courts were retrofitted for pickleball in response to the public's call for them.

"We have twelve new pickleball courts as part of this project. So when you add those with the six that we did at Walla Walla Point Park last year, that's a total of eighteen pickleball courts that our park patrons can now play."

Hansen adds the work was also done to protect the courts and ensure their longevity for continued use.

The improvements were made at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, Confluence State Park, Lincoln Rock, Chelan Falls Park, Daroga State Park, and Beebe Bridge Park.

The total cost of the project was $516,000.

The PUD's sports courts are currently open but will soon close for the winter months to help protect them against damage from snow removal and deicer.

