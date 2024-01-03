Chelan County Fire Marshal Stepping Down

Chelan County's lead fire investigator is stepping down from his post.

Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi tendered his resignation to the Chelan County Board of Commissioners who voted Tuesday to accept his notice of departure.

Rinaldi has spent nearly two years as the county's fire marshal and also worked for six months as deputy marshal under former fire marshal, Bob Plumb.

Chelan County economic development director Ron Cridlebaugh says Rinaldi is leaving to take a job in Durango, Colorado, where he plans on retiring in the near future.

Cridlebaugh says the county has already posted Rinaldi's position and is taking applications for the vacancy.

He also suggested the county work with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department to fill the interim void left by Rinaldi for details like fire investigations, safety code compliance, and coordination with other fire agencies.

Rinaldi, who came to Chelan County in 2021 after serving as the fire marshal in Los Alamos, New Mexico, will officially finish his tenure on Jan. 12.