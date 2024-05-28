21-Year-Old Injured In Crash With Semi On SR 17 North of Othello

A 21-year-old Moses Lake man has injuries after troopers say he side-swiped a semi just north of Othello on Saturday.

Washington State Patrol reports Jacob Stansbury was traveling south on SR 17 in a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming semi cab driven by 34-year-old Luis Castro of Othello.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the shoulder of the highway.

Stansbury was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries.

It's not known of drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Stansbury could face charges after being at fault for crossing the centerline of the highway.

The crash took place at about 11:45 am Saturday.