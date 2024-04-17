Former Snoqualmie City Councilor To Challenge Senator Hawkins

Republican State Senator Brad Hawkins has at least one challenger in this year's election.

Democrat Jim Mayhew of Snoqualmie filed Tuesday with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission to run for the 12th District Senate seat.

Mayhew is a former Snoqualmie City Council member, who was appointed to the position in 2017 and won reelection in 2019.

He'll face Hawkins in the newly redrawn 12th district, which no longer includes downtown Wenatchee and Olds Station, Those two areas are now in the 7th legislative district.

The once-a-decade redistricting process in 2022 moved the 12th district further west. It stretches from the cities of Monroe in Snohomish County as well as Carnation and North Bend in King County on the west side to Wenatchee and Chelan on its east end.

The district was slightly conservative-leaning between 2016 and 2022, with a make-up of 51 percent Republicans and 47.4 percent Democrats.

There could be a tighter difference between the two parties after the latest redraw, which moved East Wenatchee, as well as downtown Wenatchee and Olds Station into the 7th district.

Hawkins recently announced his intention to move from East Wenatchee to Wenatchee to maintain eligibility in the 12th district.

Currently, Hawkins and Mayhew are to only candidates in the 12th District state Senate race.

The candidate filing period is May 6-10.