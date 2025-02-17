The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal collision in Douglas County.

Troopers say that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 32-year-old Orondo man named Rolando Ignacio Ramos was northbound on SR 97 near Orondo. His vehicle caught fire after veering off the roadway to the right and striking a utility pole.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene. His seatbelt was not fastened, according to the State Patrol.

It's unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. The collision remains under investigation.