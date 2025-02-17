1 Dead in Collision on SR 97

1 Dead in Collision on SR 97

Department of State

The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal collision in Douglas County.

Troopers say that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 32-year-old Orondo man named Rolando Ignacio Ramos was northbound on SR 97 near Orondo. His vehicle caught fire after veering off the roadway to the right and striking a utility pole.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene. His seatbelt was not fastened, according to the State Patrol.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

It's unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. The collision remains under investigation.

Filed Under: douglas county, Washington State Patrol, orondo

More From 610 KONA