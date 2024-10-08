In a significant step toward addressing the pressing issue of domestic violence in the Yakima Valley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a grant of $353,998 from the Department of Justice.

THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO HELP LOTS OF VICTIMS

This funding aims to combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking within the community. The grant focuses on strengthening law enforcement and the abilities of prosecutors. A press release says the initiative encourages agencies to improve their approach to effectively investigate and prosecute domestic violence cases while prioritizing victim safety and holding offenders accountable.

A VICTIM ADVOCATE AND HIGH RISK CASES IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The funds will be used by the City of Yakima in collaboration with the YWCA Yakima. The project aims to provide a dedicated victim advocate, identify high-risk cases for the Domestic Violence High Risk Team, and enhance available resources for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Additionally, the grant will support training for law enforcement officers and prosecutors to recognize and mitigate biases surrounding victims of domestic violence.

CREATING SAFER COMMUNITIES IS THE AIM OF THE GRANT



U.S. Attorney Waldref says, “Supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault while holding perpetrators accountable is crucial for building safer communities. This award reflects the Department of Justice’s dedication to collaborating with law enforcement and community partners to provide essential services for survivors, amplify their voices, and seek justice for all citizens in Eastern Washington.”

PROSECUTORS ARE ENTHUSED ABOUT THE FUTURE



City Prosecutor Cynthia Martinez expressed enthusiasm for the potential of the grant. “The City of Yakima Prosecution Division is excited for this opportunity to enhance our efforts against domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking, especially through victim advocacy services in partnership with YWCA Yakima. This grant will enable us to hold offenders accountable and support victims and their children in maintaining their safety, all while working to eliminate bias within our criminal justice system.”

