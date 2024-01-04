Get Ready For ‘A Little Night Music’ & Yakima Symphony Orchestra
A Downtown Yakima Premiere Event for January 2024
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Lawrence Golan, features harpist Jill Whitman and Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” in a program of music for strings.
Saturday, January 13th, 7:30 pm at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Yakima. Tickets start at twelve dollars. TICKETS ONLINE HERE or call (509) 8-5-3 ARTS. Visit ysomusic.org for more information.
GET PASS REPORT AND WEATHER DELAY INFORMATION 24/7
READ MORE:
- Robbery! My License Plates Cost Too Much in Washington State
- Rite Aids Closing in CA, WA, OR - Is Your Location Safe?
- CA Bans Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment: How Will It Impact OR and WA?
- Retirement Savings Goals in WA, CA, and OR for Financial Future
- CMN MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital: A Lifeline For Yakima Valley's Babies
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker