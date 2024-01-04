Get Ready For &#8216;A Little Night Music&#8217; &#038; Yakima Symphony Orchestra

A Downtown Yakima Premiere Event for January 2024

The Yakima Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Lawrence Golan, features harpist Jill Whitman and Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” in a program of music for strings.

Saturday, January 13th, 7:30 pm at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Yakima. Tickets start at twelve dollars. TICKETS ONLINE HERE or call (509) 8-5-3 ARTS. Visit ysomusic.org for more information.

