MAN HUNT IN YAKIMA

UPDATED 10:12 AM

Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby.

Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco store at 18th Street and Nob Hill, where he locked himself out of his vehicle. Chief Murray says Haddock next allegedly tried to enter the Arco store but the doors were locked. He says that's when Haddock allegedly walked across the street to the Circle K store, opened the door, and randomly killed two customers who were in line purchasing food. The Circle K employee was allegedly in the back of the store at the time of the shooting and wasn't injured.

Haddock then allegedly left the Circle K and shot a person sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect is reported to have walked back to the Arco store, fired shots into his vehicle, and then drove away from the scene.

Yakima Police have reportedly surrounded a home where they believe the suspect could be at this time and hope to make an arrest soon.

Haddock was last seen in a blue Chrysler 200 driving on State Route 24 to Moxee, Wash.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m. - Yakima Police have identified the shooting suspect as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock of Yakima. If you see him police ask that you call 911 immediately. Haddock is considered armed and dangerous.

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at the Circle K store at 17th Street and Nob Hill. Police Chief Mathew Murray says a suspect walked into the store and started shooting. Three people were killed inside the store. Murray says the shooter than walked outside and shot into a vehicle, possibly his own and then drove away from the scene. Reports of a carjacking earlier were not true. Police say the facts are fluid and things may change.

Police are now looking for a blue Chrysler 200 last seen driving on State Route 24 toward Moxee. Police are searching for the vehicle and the suspect at this time. Police have released a picture of the suspect. If you have any information as to the location of the suspect call 911 or 509-575-6200.

Police have closed the area around the shooting as they search for a suspect

Police have closed the area of nob hill between 16th and 18th Streets for the ongoing investigation and the search for a shooter. No arrest has yet been made.

The shooting at or near the Circle K at 17th and Nob Hill. Multiple police vehicles have been at the store since the incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

Mass Shooting Suspect Courtesy Yakima Police Department loading...

Police are still investigating two other important shootings

Yakima Police are still investigating a shooting reported January 15 in the 800 block of North 6th Avenue. Officers were called to the area at about 4:00 pm where they found a juvenile who had been shot. The teen was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. Police say they believe the shooting was the result of an argument. No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

Shooting Suspect Courtesy Yakima Police Department loading...

Another shooting happened in November of last year

A shooting reported in November of last year also remains under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.

Officers were in the 800 block of south third street when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired at a home near the Officers and someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at the Officers. The Officers fired shots at the truck trying to stop the driver but the vehicle fled.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested.

The vehicle has also been recovered. Bail for the suspect has been set at $100,000.

