If your car is about to get towed in Yakima by the police department, do you know your rights? There is a new updated city ordinance they have to follow, and it's sponsored by the police chief.

What Happens If Your Car Is About to Be Towed in Yakima?

The current rule is that if the Yakima Police Department plans to tow your vehicle for any reason and you have current car tabs, they must notify you within 48 hours.

Originally, the Yakima city ordinance gave the public only one way to be reached: by phone. In the most recent Yakima City Council meeting, held on Tuesday, October 7th, however, Yakima Police Chief Shawn Boyle presented an amendment to the city ordinance, which he says, "expands the way vehicle owners are reached."

Chief Boyle collaborated with the city's senior assistant city attorney, Jeffrey Allen Schaap, and deputy mayor Matt Brown to streamline this proposed amendment.

New Towing Amendment to 'Help Improve Quality of Life' for Yakima Residents

Chief Boyle advocated that the current city ordinance "helps us improve the quality of life within the city", by giving the people of Yakima proper notice when their vehicle gets towed. The new amendment will now give police officers additional opportunities to reach someone to notify them when their car is about to be towed within 48 hours.

The amended ordinance now adds "in person" and "by email" to the ways a vehicle owner can be notified.

"This ordinance amends the notice requirements for public impounds for vehicles with current registration plates. The amendment expands the notice requiring the officer to make reasonable effort to contact the owner not only by telephone but adds in person or by email. All other requirements of the ordinance remain in place." - Ordinance amending the City of Yakima Municipal Code, Chapter YMC 9.47, Subsection 9.47.040(B)

Chief Boyle says the police department, in the spirit of transparency, will document the ways they attempt to get ahold of the owner of each vehicle they plan to tow and will utilize one of the three ways to reach them.

Yakima City Attorney Sara Watkins says that per city charter, these new ordinance changes will be effective 30 days after public publication of the amendment. This means Yakima residents should be able to notice the new amendment officially made effective sometime in November 2025.

