A Yakima man has won a big payoff in Washington's Lottery. Do you know him?

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold 🎉

The winning lottery ticket was purchased at the Roadrunner Deli-Mart (1419 S 3rd Avenue). This isn't the first time someone has won the lottery from a corner store, so it must be good luck to buy a lottery ticket there!

Road Runner Deli Mart Yakima Road Runner Deli Mart, 1419 S 3rd Ave, Yakima, WA. Photo Google Street View

Myron Felt Extra Lucky That Day 🍀

Myron Cloud normally buys lottery tickets at this location. He bought four random $5 scratch-off tickets and told the lottery office staff that he had felt really lucky that day. (You know, I always feel lucky whenever I buy a lottery ticket, but somehow, I only manage to win a couple of dollars! Eventually stopped buying them, ha!)

One of the four random Lottery tickets Myron bought was a Wild 10s scratch ticket. It gives you an extra game to play on the back of the ticket, and that's how Myron won $75,000 that day.

Wild 10s Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Wild 10s Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket. Photo Courtesy Washington's State Lottery

Myron couldn't believe his winning ticket was real. He bought the ticket last week, so he had to wait to claim his prize after the regional office in Tri-Cities reopened after Thanksgiving break.

I felt like I was having heart failure all weekend,” said Myron. “Not really, but I couldn’t wait to get to the Lottery office and make sure it was real.” - Myron Cloud, courtesy Washington's Lottery

Washington's Lottery Winner from Yakima: Myron Cloud. November 2025 Courtesy Washington's Lottery

Myron Cloud says he's going to help buy a car for his daughter with some of the money he won, and he's going to buy himself a new car, too.

When Myron scratched off the final play area to reveal that he’d matched his number to the winning number and then saw the prize amount below it, he realized he’d won the game’s top prize of $75,000. “I said to myself, well, you don’t see that every day.” - Washington's Lottery

What To Do If You Win on a Washington's Lottery Scratch Ticket

Say you just bought a scratch ticket and won more than $600, how do you claim your prize money? Stop by one of Washington's Lottery offices near you. They're open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must be over age 18 to buy and claim a winning lottery ticket.

Scratch tickets that are making people winners so far in December are these. Good luck!

How to Claim Lottery Prize Money If You Win Over $100,000

Call your closest Washington's Lottery regional office and they'll fill you in on how to claim your large winnings over $100,000.

If you have a gambling problem and would like help, please reach out to walottery.com/Responsibility.

Pink Panther Crossword Scratch Ticket Pink Panther Crossword Scratch Ticket. Courtesy Washington's Lottery