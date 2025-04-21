Washington Man Sentenced For Disgusting Assault On Teen Girl

Nearly two and a half years after she was sexually assaulted, a teenage girl discovered the fate of the man who committed the vile crime. It happened in November of 2022 on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. A group of teens, including the victim (then 16 years-old) and her assailant, began a night of drinking.

According to court records her assailant, Darius Morningstar Speedis, supplied some of the alcohol to the group. Before the night was over, the victim would become intoxicated, then incapacitated before she was sexually assaulted. While other information presented revealed the victim was not aware she was sexually assaulted, that would soon change.

The Victim Watched Herself Being Assaulted

It was also entered into the record that Speedis recorded himself sexually assaulting the victim and then SENT the video to her. It was acknowledged in the court that the video existed even though authorities were unable to recover it after it was deleted. Because the crime occurred on tribal land, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department and the Seattle Office of the FBI conducted the investigation.

Speedis was prosecuted and found guilty for committing Sexual Abuse in Indian Country. Before reading the sentence, United States District Judge Mary K. Dimke made a point to mention the “epidemic” of sexual abuse occurring on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.

Dimas took in account the abuse of trust and recording of the video, as well as Speedis' age at the time of the crime and his expression of remorse. She then sentenced him to six years in federal prison plus ten years of supervised release, and the requirement to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S Barker said after the sentencing

Sexual violence has no place in any community, and it is especially devastating when it targets vulnerable victims and occurs within communities already impacted by an epidemic of abuse. This sentence reflects the seriousness of Mr. Speedis’ conduct and our unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims of sexual assault.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Letitia A. Sikes.