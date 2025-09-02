A Labor Day shooting has taken the life of a 27-year-old man and Yakima Police are investigating.

THE MAN DIED AT THE SCENE

A press release says officers were called the 1800 block of Cornell Avenue at about 3:15 am Monday after getting a 911 call for a gun shot victim. They arrived and found a man "suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

Authorities say Officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts but the victim died at the scene. Shortly after the initial call Police were told of another victim at Multicare Yakima Memorial who was also believed to be involved with the incident on Cornell Ave, and officers responded to the hospital. The person at the hospital was identified as a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE

Police aren't saying if the shooting was gang related. No arrests have been made.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate further. Anyone with information regarding this Homicide is please asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or contact the Yakima County Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

OFFICERS/CHIEF STILL ON LEAVE

Another week and 14 Yakima Police Officers including the Chief Shawn Boyle remain on paid administrative leave awaiting a decision by the Yakima County Prosecutor. The Officers and the Chief are on leave after they fired shots that killed a murder suspect in downtown Yakima on August 9 after the suspect opened fire on Officers. Placing Officers on leave after a shooting is standar operating procedure in Washington state. As a result an investigation is ongoing by the independent Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The shooting followed a fatal by the suspect of his former partner identified as 33-year-old Guadalupe Leyva.

TWO KILLED IN THE SHOOTING

She was found dead in 1200 block of West Washington Avenue. Her death lead to a major hunt for the suspect identified as 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez.

He was killed after police forced a vehicle he was riding in to stop in the area of East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street.