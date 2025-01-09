With the surge in respiratory illnesses such as the flu and RSV, officials at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital are calling for community cooperation to alleviate pressure on the emergency room.

THE EMERGENCY ROOM IS AT FULL CAPACITY



According to a press release the hospital is currently operating at "full capacity," prompting hospital officials to urge residents to seek alternative care for non-emergency health issues. According to a press release from the hospital if you are experiencing an emergency, don’t hesitate to visit the emergency room, however, for non-emergency situations, they encourage you to visit your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic.

LOTS OF PEOPLE SEEKING CARE FOR RESPIRATORY SICKNESS



The hospital reports an influx of patients experiencing respiratory symptoms, leading to overcrowded conditions in the emergency department. To help manage this situation, officials recommend that anyone feeling sick should wear a mask to protect themselves and those around them during this challenging "respiratory season."

SOME THINGS YOU CAN DO TO STAY HEALTH AND KEEP OTHERS HEALTHY

In addition to mask-wearing, hospital officials have provided a list of preventive measures to help reduce the spread of illness:

Cover your nose and mouth with the bend of your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Minimize close contact with others when sick.

Stay home, call your doctor, and avoid contact with others until you feel better.

Patients visiting Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital and its clinics may be required to wear medical-grade masks when receiving care. This ongoing precaution is intended to protect both patients and healthcare workers in light of rising illness rates.

