Improving Blacktailed Deer Population Monitoring In Southwest Washington

New Study to Help with Counting of Black-Tailed Deer Populations in Washington

This month, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will launch a research study in southwest Washington designed to enhance how black-tailed deer are counted. It's part of an overall process aimed at developing an efficient technique for monitoring the numbers of this particular deer species throughout the state.

Surveys of black-tailed deer are notoriously difficult to conduct because of the dense vegetation they call home. "You can't count each individual deer over a large area, so we have to rely on other sources of information to monitor their populations," said Kyle Garrison, WDFW's ungulate section manager. "With this study, we will gather the data we need to develop and test new surveying and monitoring methods."

The Challenge of Monitoring Deer

Surveying wildlife across vast, dense forest areas presents unique challenges. It is unrealistic to count individual deer; therefore, WDFW will employ several advanced technologies to gather the data required for a more accurate population estimate.

Technological Approach

The study will be supported by several tools that enhance tracking and monitoring:

GPS Collars : These devices will allow researchers to track the real-time locations of collared deer.

: These devices will allow researchers to track the real-time locations of collared deer. Trail Cameras : Cameras placed at vantage points will take pictures and record videos of deer to identify which deer are on the landscape.

: Cameras placed at vantage points will take pictures and record videos of deer to identify which deer are on the landscape. Proximity Sensors: Sensors will trigger notifications upon the approach of a collared deer to a camera, even if the animal does not fall into the camera frame.

This technology will compile a comprehensive dataset regarding deer populations for the WDFW biologists.

Aims and Goals

The study's objectives are to improve knowledge of black-tailed deer populations, their behaviors, and other key characteristics. This information will be paramount in enhancing wildlife management, especially in setting the seasons for hunting. "All of this information will help us create a model that uses multiple sources of data to estimate black-tailed deer populations more accurately," said Brendan Oates, WDFW ungulate specialist.

Study Location and Process

The study will take place in southwestern Washington, including state and private forestlands east of Longview, within the Game Management Units 520, 550, and 556 boundaries. Biologists will first capture and fit black-tailed deer with GPS collars, which will later be released back into the wild. Trail cameras and proximity sensors will then be placed around the area for further tracking in the natural environment.

Get our free mobile app

WDFW's Mission

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating the state's fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable recreational and commercial opportunities.