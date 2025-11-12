The number crunching starts tonight for the city of Yakima.

After a property tax hike was defeated by voters in the general election city officials need to start looking at upwards of $9 million in cuts and the first study session on the 2026 budget happens at 5:00 pm Wednesday during a special study session at Yakima City hall.

MIGHT WANT TO ARRIVE EARLY TONIGHT

Get our free mobile app

City officials say it'll be a very busy meeting with many stakeholders who are funded by the budget expected to attend. The council has already approved and set in motion $3 million in city cuts however Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers says adjustments could still be made in that cut list before the end of the year.

A BIG CUT LIST BEFORE COUNCIL MEMBERS

Now with the failure of the property tax proposal the cut list has grown to $9 million. Whether or not the city will have to cut a full $9 million isn't clear yet and will be determined in future budget meetings. Whatever happens final decisions must be made by the end of next month.

City/Lance Tormey City/Lance Tormey loading...

SO WHAT'S ON THE CUT LIST?

City officials say parks, police and fire are at the top of the cut list with proposed cuts of $1.4 million from parks, $3 million from the police budget and $1.75 million in the fire department which includes the proposed closure of Fire Station 92 in the West Valley area. Officer positions in the police department are expected to be cut as well.

READ MORE: HEY YAKIMA HAVE YOU TRIED DARK SHOWERING?

POOLS AND PARKS ON THE LIST

The parks and recreation cuts include the closure of Franklin Pool in 2026 which city officials say needs thousands of dollars in repairs. Other budget cuts could also impact Lions Pool, the Harman Senior Center, Washington Fruit Community Center, Tahoma Cemetary and the Yakima County Development associations.

The Wednesday meeting is set for 5:00 pm and Yakima City Hall.