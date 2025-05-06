Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker is expected to make a presentation about the budget crisis facing the city of Yakima during Tuesday's Yakima City Council meeting.

The city is looking at cutting services or raising taxes to fill a $9 million shortfall in 2026. Baker says she'll talk to council members about feedback she's received in forums conducted last month and the results of a city survey. The city budget committee is already working to find solutions.

City officials say many people who took the survey were in favor of cutting funding for fireworks, council travel and lobbying. Baker says the budget committee will take the information and begin work to find solutions that will be supported by city residents. Baker admits it's not going to be a easy to implement cuts or new taxes but she says by law the city must have a balanced budget in 2026.

During an appearance on KIT News late last month Baker says there could be a combination of cuts and higher taxes. No decisions will be made until later this year.

The Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday starts at 5:30 pm. You can watch the meeting on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.

You may also participate via

Zoom: https://cityofyakima.zoom.us/j/91051974789 or call in by dialing 1 (253) 215-8782 | Webinar

ID: 910 5197 4789 | Passcode: 983494

