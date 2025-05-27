Union Gap Police are investigating a homicide reported on Sunday at a home on Cornell Avenue.

UNION GAP POLICE WERE CALLED SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Officers were called to the home at about 2:00 pm on Sunday for a welfare check on the home in the 2100 block of Cornell Avenue. A press release from the Union Gap Police Department says when Officers arrived they found a woman dead along with her "deceased dogs." Police say the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Teena Parise. The release says the circumstances that led to her death are being investigated as a homicide.

DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE HOMICIDE?

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene response team was called to the scene and assisted detectives.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Union Gap Police Department at (509) 248-0430 and speak with a detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

YAKIMA POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE THE CITIES LATEST HOMICIDE



A Yakima gang member who police say killed a man at Chesterly Skate Park in Yakima on Sunday, May 12 was charged in Yakima County Superior Court last week with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 22-year-old Jesus Rodriguez is being held in the Yakima County jail on $200,000 bail for the shooting death of 36-year-old Raul Macias. Macias died at the scene of the shooting. Rodriguez fled the area but was arrested a short time after the shooting.

THE VICTIM DIED AT THE SCENE AND NOW A MEMORIAL IS AT THE PARK

When police arrived Macias was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they tried to save him but he died at the scene with his three children standing nearby. Authorities say his children witnessed the shooting as well. While the city hasn't closed the area a large and growing memorial is located inside the skate park.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT POINTED THE GUN AT OTHERS IN THE PARK

Police say the suspect is a known Norteno gang member. Witnesses say Macias was shot during an argument with three other people in the skatepark. A witness told Officers after the shooting the gun jammed as Rodriguez pointed the gun at others including Macias' three children. Rodriguez then fled the area but was arrested a short time later. Police found two guns after searching the area near the skate park. They also found one 9mm shell casing they believe was the shot fired that killed Macias.

The investigation continues today.

