Those pesky measles virus particles are at it again. Another case has been discovered in Washington State, and it has many residents concerned**. In this article, you will see all the locations where the measles have been found in Washington State in 2025.

New Case of the Measles Confirmed in King County

Case #6: The person identified by Seattle and King County public health officials allegedly caught the measles during a trip abroad. Fox 13 Seattle lists the locations where the adult was present before the measles was detected in their system, including Overlake Medical Center and Sea-Tac International Airport.

Case #5: A baby allegedly contracted the measles during an overseas trip. The infant was present at the airport in Sea-Tac as well as the Seattle Children's Hospital in the Sand Point neighborhood of Seattle. King County health officials recommend babies ages 6 months through 11 months get a measles vaccination if they will be traveling out of the country.

Where the Six Measles Cases Have Appeared in Washington State Canva loading...

Case #4: An international traveler from Canada entered the Sea-Tac International Airport and later was determined to be infected with the measles. This individual stayed overnight at a hotel in Tukwila, so Seattle and King County health officials have determined that further general public exposure outside of the hotel, baggage claim, and Concourse S where the traveler stayed has been ruled out, as Fox 13 News reports.

Case #3: A baby in Snohomish County was diagnosed with the measles in April, as the Snohomish County Health Department said in a civic alert press release. The infant arrived in Washington through Sea-Tac Airport in Concourse S (the international gates) and was seen at a clinic in Monroe, a walk-in clinic in Everett, and the Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle.

Case #2: An adult who was in the vicinity of an infected measles patient in Snohomish County also got infected. This happened in March. KingCounty.gov urges Washington residents to get the measles vaccine if they haven't already and says that "two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provide about 97% protection against getting infected by measles, and that protection lasts a lifetime."

Case #1: The first case of the measles virus found to be present in Washington State this year happened in February. The parents of a baby who traveled to Washington from an international flight did not know their child had the measles, and they went to the Apple Store in Bellevue Square. They also went to the ER at Seattle Children's Hospital, then a pediatric clinic in Bothell, and an allergy clinic in Redmond, as publicinsider.com reports.

The good news is that the latest case of measles in Washington is not part of a local outbreak, and if you have already been vaccinated against the measles, then you are likely immune from catching it if you were around the infected adult.

Get our free mobile app

**Please note: The measles virus can stay in the air up to two (2) hours after an infected person has been in the room. This is because measles is mostly an airborne disease. It can, however, also be spread by touching measles-infected items and through human contact with someone who already has the measles.

Read Next➤ This is the Most Googled Mental Health-Related Question in WA

10 Unusual Baby Names That Are Illegal in Washington State There are a few baby names that might be illegal in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals