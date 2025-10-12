If you vote, VOTE EARLY. That's the message from election officials in Washington state. The U.S. Postal Service has changed the way it handles postmarks, and it could cause ballots in Washington elections to not be counted.

CAN'T RELY ON THE POST OFFICE FOR TIMING

Washington State officials are sounding the warning to voters that the new date on a postmark may not "reliably" reflect the date that the ballot was mailed meaning those who wait until the last minute could be disqualified.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT'S GOING ON?

Work to modernize the post office has apparently lead to the problem. Mail in Yakima and other areas in Central Washington is postmarked at a processing facility on the west side of the state which because of the distance could be a day or two after a ballot is dropped in the mailbox.

A CONFLICT

That modernization upgrade is in conflict with state law which requires ballots that are postmarked on Election Day be counted. But a postmark from a processing center after the election could disqualify the ballot because it's late.

So what to do?

KIT News KIT News loading...

VOTE EARLY!!!

VOTE EARLY. The problem only really happens to those who wait until the last few days of an election. There's nothing wrong with doing that but now you know what could happen. To make sure your ballot is postmarked on election day state officials urge voters to turn in a ballot the Friday before the election. You could also request a post mark by visiting a post office and having them manually place the post mark on your ballot.

THE BEST ANSWER IS TO USE A DROP BOX

If you'd like to avoid the entire postmark problem you can wait until the last day of the election by dropping your ballot in one of many drop boxes located throughout Yakima County.