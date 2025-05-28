Union Gap Police are searching for a man wanted for the Sunday killing of 63-year-old Teena Parise. Police say she was beat to death. A $1 million warrant has been issued in Yakima County Superior Court. Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Jose J Quezada on 1st Degree Murder DV and two counts of DV 1st Degree Animal Cruelty charges. A press release from the Union Gap Police Department says "Quezada is known to the victim and resided with the victim at the time of the homicide."

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO DO A WELFARE CHECK OF THE HOME

Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Cornell Avenue at about 2:00 pm Sunday for a welfare check. When they arrived they found Parise dead in her bed along with her two dogs. The release says the circumstances that led to her death are being investigated as a homicide.

HAVE YOU SEEN THE SUSPECT VEHICLE?

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene response team was called to the scene and assisted detectives.

Union Gap police say the investigation shows the suspect fled Yakima County in a White 2013 Dodge Caravan, with California license 9SNU745.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Union Gap Police Department at (509) 248-0430 and speak with a detective.

