The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as;

29-year-old Bernice Hernandez Baca, 28-year-old Lucio Sanchez Hernandez and their 1-year-old daughter, Daniela Sanchez Hernandez. All three died of smoke inhalation.

Previous reports

A tragedy that struck a family in Union Gap just before the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend remains under investigation. Yakima Fire Department officials say a family of three was killed in a house fire in the 2400 block of South 10th Avenue in Union Gap at about 5:30 am Wednesday, November 27.

THE CORONER'S OFFICE SAYS NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS WERE FOUND IN THE HOME



Firefighters say they found a man, woman and a 1-year-old girl all dead from smoke inhalation. No names have been released but the woman has been identified as the mother of the child. Investigators continue to search for clues on how the fire started. No working smoke alarms were found in the home. The investigation continues today.

MAKE THIS TRAGEDY A REMINDER TO DO THE RIGHT THING

Firefighters say it's a tragic reminder of the need for working smoke alarms in your home.

They say working smoke alarms should be a key part of your fire escape plan because they save lives by "cutting the risk of dying in a home fire by half."

A press release from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says every year about 85% of fire fatalities happen in areas where smoke alarms "should have been installed."

STATE OFFICIALS HAVE SOME ADVICE ABOUT THE ALARMS;

· Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, in hallways outside bedrooms, and on every floor of the home, including basements. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

· Install smoke alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers for those who are hard-of-hearing or deaf.

· Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years from the manufacture date. If the alarms chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away. Also, replace the smoke alarm if the manufacture date is more than 10 years old.

· Press the test button to ensure your smoke alarm is working properly. Also make sure everyone in the home knows the sound a smoke alarm makes and how to respond if it goes off.

· It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

· Rental housing must also have working smoke alarms. Contact your landlord or property manager if your rental home does not have smoke alarms installed. Maintenance and testing of smoke alarms is the responsibility of the tenant.

· Contact your local fire agency for additional assistance. Many local fire agencies have smoke alarm programs that may provide free devices and installation.

