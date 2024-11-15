Meet Cinnamon & Soroco…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pets of The Week

This is the story of Cinnamon & Soroco, two very special dogs at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, who are looking for their furever home.

Cinnamon and Soroco are a stunning, bonded pair of Siberian Huskies, both just under 2.5 years old. They are proof that two Huskies are *definitely* better than one! Their personalities shine together, and it’s impossible not to smile watching them play in the shelter yard with toys or seeing their excitement when they head out for their twice-daily walks with the dedicated volunteers. The bond between these two is truly heartwarming.

While Cinnamon and Soroco are gorgeous and friendly, they’re also Huskies—and for anyone familiar with the breed, you know they come with specific needs. Huskies are known for their high energy, independence, and love for running. These qualities make them excellent companions for active families or individuals with a lot of space and time to devote to them. They are intelligent, but they can also be a bit stubborn, so a home with experience with the breed or similar active dogs is ideal.

Both Cinnamon and Soroco have been adopted once separately, but unfortunately, they were returned for the usual Husky reasons—escape artistry, a need for plenty of exercise, and their instinctual drive to chase anything that moves. That being said, these two are shouldn't go into a home with cats or chickens. They have been friendly with other dogs, though a proper meet-and-greet is always recommended before introducing them to any other dogs in your household.

Cinnamon and Soroco have been waiting for over three months to find their furever family, and the staff is urgently looking to get them out of the shelter and into a home where they can thrive. Their adoption fee is just $50 each, and they come spayed/neutered, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, and microchipped.

The Animal Shelter is at capacity for large-breed dogs like Cinnamon and Soroco. Every adoption into a loving home means more animals can be saved in our community. If you’re considering adding a new furry member to your family before the holidays, please come meet these two incredible dogs and give them the chance they so desperately deserve.

Adoption hours at the Shelter are Tuesday - Saturday, 10am to 5pm at 1312 South 18th Avenue in Pasco. There’s no appointment necessary to meet our adoptable dogs (or cats!), but a meet-and-greet is a must if you have other dogs at home to ensure compatibility.

You can also view all of the animals available for adoption at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter's website. Cinnamon and Soroco need a loving home now, and you might be the perfect family waiting for them to become a part of your life!