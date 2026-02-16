Everyone loves a great burger and it's that time of year again. It's Burger Week in Union Gap this week, February 16-22. Get ready for some great food and great deals. It's your chance to discover a new burger and a new place to visit.

RESTAURANTS ARE WAITING FOR YOU

Many different restaurants in Union Gap offer different versions of your favorite meal that's good anytime of the year. Union Gap Marketing Director Eric Patrick says there's plenty of places for you to visit this week where they're waiting to prepare you the best burger you've ever had. Here's just some of the specials:

SOME TASTY DEALS

Applebee's half pound burger with fries and a soft drink for $9.99.

Jean’s Cottage Inn Mr. Boyd Burger

A tribute to the restaurant's former owner

Fries are included in the burger for $15.00.

Old Town Pump Saloon's Cheeseburger Supreme with fries $15.50.

GREAT BURGER DEALS

Billy Burgers via Facebook Billy Burgers via Facebook loading...

Old Town Station

Have you had an Old Town Station burger lately? One of Union Gap’s favorite diners, enjoy bacon cheeseburger served with fries for $10.

James Gang Tavern

All Out Burger! Stacked high on an all beef patty! Bacon, ham, Colby Jack cheese and an egg. Buy one and get one free.

Pepp’rmint Stick Drive In

Firehouse stack burger, fries and a drink $16.99. A Union Gap and Yakima Valley favorite for

75+ years!

Applebees

Bacon cheeseburger served with fries and a drink for $9.99.

Major's Burgers are favorites for many. They have a mushroom burger served with fries and a drink $15.99.

ENTER TO WIN PRIZES!

Post a burger photo from your favorite Union Gap Burger Week restaurant and tag the city of Union Gap on Facebook, Instagram, and X.