TB Surpasses COVID-19 as Top Cause of Infectious Disease Deaths

In a startling revelation, tuberculosis (TB) has regained its status as the leading cause of infectious disease-related deaths, surpassing COVID-19, according to a newly released report from the World Health Organization. The report sheds light on the persistent challenges that hinder global efforts to eradicate this preventable and treatable disease.

A RECORD AMOUNT OF CASES LAST YEAR

In 2023, approximately 8.2 million new cases of tuberculosis were reported—the highest figure recorded since WHO began monitoring the disease in 1995. This marks an increase from 7.5 million cases in 2022, signaling a troubling rise in TB diagnoses globally. While the number of tuberculosis-related deaths has decreased slightly, from 1.32 million in the previous year to 1.25 million in 2023, the overall burden remains significant. An estimated 10.8 million people worldwide are currently affected by TB, emphasizing the ongoing struggle to combat the disease effectively.

Get our free mobile app

DESPITE THE PROGRESS TB IS STILL A BIG PROBLEM

The report highlights that despite some progress, the goal of eradicating tuberculosis remains distant, primarily due to chronic underfunding. The WHO cautions that current global targets for reducing the disease burden are off-track, stressing the urgent need for advancements to meet key milestones set for 2027. Low- and middle-income countries, which collectively account for a staggering 98% of the global TB burden, are facing critical funding shortages that limit their capacity to address the issue.

SO ANY GOOD NEWS HERE?

While reporting improvements have been noted, the gap between estimated new cases and reported cases still stands at approximately 2.7 million—a reduction from pandemic levels of about 4 million during 2020 and 2021. The WHO underscores that without increased investment and coordinated efforts to strengthen tuberculosis programs, the battle against this historic disease is likely to stall further. As TB reemerges as a major public health concern, the global community is urged to confront the realities of this crisis head-on to prevent further loss of life.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer