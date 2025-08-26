The Washington State Director of Ecology Casey Sixkiller will make a visit to Selah Monday to talk about PFAS contamination in East Selah.

THE MEETING IS MONDAY NIGHT

A press release from the Washington State Department of Ecology says the meeting is set for Monday, August 25 at the Selah Civic Center from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Department of Ecology officials say they know residents are frustrated after waiting years for clean water and answers to the problem.

HE PROMISED HE'D RETURN

Sixkiller visited Selah earlier this year and after hearing from people promised he'd return with more time to listen to residents in east Selah and help with their needs. Along with listening Sixkiller says he'll also listen to residents.

SIXKILLER HOPES TO HEAR:

What is going well?

What is not going well?

Anything you want us to know as we work toward solutions with the decision makers in the room?

THE LATEST FROM STATE AND ARMY

Sixkiller says after hearing from residents and answering questions, he'll share the latest information he has about the situation. This will include report-backs on his recent conversations with the Army, livestock testing by the Washington State Department of Health, and free filters and well testing by the Yakima Health District.

CAN'T MAKE THE MEETING?

Then complete the survey below. Officials say they'll responses with the agencies and elected officials who can advocate for resources and take action.

Scan or click here to take the survey. If you attend food will be provided and children are welcome. Spanish interpretation available.