Want to See Seattle Seahawks Legend Steve Largent Speak in Yakima?

Win a pair of tickets to see Steve Largent at the Capitol Theatre on September 18th at 11 a.m.

Largent is the first speaker in the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series.

As a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, Steve Largent was a record-setting pass receiver with the Seattle Seahawks for 14 years.

After his career in football, Largent went on to represent his home state of Oklahoma and spent four terms as a Republican in the United States Congress. He served in that role from 1994 to 2002, then moved on to a career in wireless communication and philanthropy.

WHAT IS STEVE LARGENT GOING TO SPEAK ABOUT?

It is most likely that he will speak about his time as a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and holder, as well as his philanthropic efforts. He currently travels as a motivational speaker across the country and the Yakima Town Hall Speaker series is excited to host him here.

WAIT FOR IT...

Upcoming speakers in the 2024/2025 series include Lynsey Addario, David Pogue, and Jimmy Chin.

OCTOBER 23, 2024

Lynsey Addario is a 20-year veteran photographer for The New York Times and National Geographic. She has covered catastrophic events in the Middle East and parts of the African continent, and most recently the conflict in the Ukraine.

MARCH 12, 2025

David Pogue is a national TV reporter who covers the new and emerging tech trends beat. His passion revolves around science and tech.

APRIL 23, 2025

Jimmy Chin is an award-winning photographer, filmmaker, and athlete. His specialty for coverage of extreme sports will make his speaker presentation exciting to hear.

ENTER TO WIN NOW!

These are for two RESERVED seats to see Steve Largent in Yakima!

From Ugly to Hot, Every Seattle Seahawks Uniform Ranked Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster